KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/31/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
31
Aug

There were 6 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs as of the end of the day last Friday.

The Covid-19 Community Update report today (Monday, August 31, 2020) includes all information available through Friday, August 28, 2020.

  •  307 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
    • 264 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
    • 43 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
  • 30 # of Active Cases
  • 57 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
  • 2723 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 34 people have been hospitalized
  • 32 have been discharged from the hospital
  • There have been 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

Sue Matters