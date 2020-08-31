KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/31/20

There were 6 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs as of the end of the day last Friday.

The Covid-19 Community Update report today (Monday, August 31, 2020) includes all information available through Friday, August 28, 2020.

307 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19 264 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 43 affiliated patients tested elsewhere

30 # of Active Cases

57 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

2723 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

34 people have been hospitalized

32 have been discharged from the hospital

There have been 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

