KWSO FIRE UPDATE 9am 8/21/20

The, lightning caused, P-515 and Lionshead wildfires are burning on the Warm Springs Reservation. The P-515 fire grew to 3,613 acres with 5% containment. The Lionshead fire is at 836 acres with 0% containment.

A Level 1 Evacuation (Get Ready) Notice is in effect for County Line Road and an ORegon State Fire Marshal’s Task Force has joined the structure protection effort along with Warm Springs Fire & Safety staff.

The Quartz Butte fire is in mop us status with no new fire activity reported.

An Incident Command Post has been established at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds as there are a number of other wildfires in the region.

There are 530 firefighters working these fires. That includes 14 crews, 1 helicopter, 9 engines, 4 water tenders and 1 dozer.

The Northest Team 7 Morning Fire Reported:

Current Situation: Yesterday, both fires exhibited rapid fire spread with spotting and increased acreage due to westerly winds. COVID-19 mitigations are being taken to limit exposure risks to firefighters and the tribal community, per CDC guidelines.

515 Fire: A Level 1 Evacuation (Get Ready) is in effect for residents on Trout Lake Road east of US-26. Crews began working to protect structures potentially in the path of the fire spread yesterday, and an Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Task Force has joined the structure protection effort today. Firefighters are seeking direct containment opportunities on the east side of the fire in order to keep it from reaching US-26.

Lionshead Fire: The Lionshead Fire is burning in the Whitewater River Canyon on the north side of the river. Firefighters are working to keep the fire on the north side of the Whitewater River Canyon, and stop the easterly spread of the fire. Access is difficult on the Lionshead Fire because of the steep terrain and limited road access.

Weather and Fire Behavior: A cold front is expected to cross the area with westerly winds gusting up to 30 mph. While temperatures and humidity are moderating, firefighters are expecting gusting winds to cause problematic fire behavior.

Road Closures:

• Trout Lake Road at pavement end

• Road B140 at Potter’s Pond;

• Road B210 and Road P-500

