KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 21, 2020

Senior Lunch is today between 11am and 1pm. On the menu: Meat Loaf with mashed potatoes and roasted roots. Meals can be picked up or delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays.. For delivery – call the Senior Program at 541-553-3313 this morning.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

connect with others on the phone or online – not in person

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you also need to quarantine yourself for 14 days and watch for any symptoms.

The Internal Revenue Service will sent interest payments to nearly 14 million individual taxpayers who timely filed their 2019 federal income tax returns and are receiving refunds.

The interest payments, averaging about $18. In most cases, taxpayers who received their refund by direct deposit will have their interest payment direct deposited in the same account.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education has launched a new website to connect with families. Warm Springs Head Start is now accepting applications for the new school year and you can sign up online at: ECE’s NEW WEBSITE. You can find the link on today’s community calendar.

If you missed any of our Distance Learning Eagle News segments this spring – you can hear the Eagle News Podcast on our website at kwso dot org. Click on “Eagle News.” If you want to catch our Summer Reading stories – go to our website and click on the storybook cover.

Oregonians facing financial hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be able to apply for a one-time payment of $500. You must be a current resident 18 or older. You have to attest that you have experienced financial hardship. To see if you qualify – go online to: EMERGENCY CHECKS DOT OREGON DOT GOV

For news and useful information with a local lens – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.