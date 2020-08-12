KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/12/20

12 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in today’s (8/12/20) Covid-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
- There have been a total of 224 positive cases since testing began
- 180 individuals have recovered
- 2323 tests have been done
- 13 test results are pending
- 23 people have been hospitalized with 17 discharged
- 4 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19
—
COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 375, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 258 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 22,022.
—
