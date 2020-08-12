KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/12/20

12 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in today’s (8/12/20) Covid-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

There have been a total of 224 positive cases since testing began

180 individuals have recovered

2323 tests have been done

13 test results are pending

23 people have been hospitalized with 17 discharged

4 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 375, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 258 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 22,022.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION