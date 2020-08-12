KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 13, 2020

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well. The 509J website has the SCHEDULE.

509-J has announced they will begin Distance Learning options for at least the first 6 weeks of the school year starting Tuesday September 8 th . You can learn about Comprehensive Distance Learning and Full-time Online Learning at the school district’s WEBSITE at JCSD dot K 12 dot OR dot US.

And tune in for KWSO's Community Talk Show this Friday at noon when our guests will be 509J administrators and the topic –Distance Learning this fall.

Tribal Government Offices are closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Tribal Council decided to postpone the reopening of offices until next Monday August 17th. Essential Tribal Services are operating. For contact information for programs – go to today’s community calendar online and click on “ESSENTIAL SERVICES”

Warm Springs Credit has their drive through and ATM lobby open weekdays 10am – 3pm is open Monday thru Friday 10am – 3pm.

Warm Springs Housing is open weekdays from 10am until 2pm.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services can be reached for anyone in need through Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171.

There is still a boil water notice in effect for the Agency Water System. The Drinking Water Distribution Center will be open again today 10am – 4pm.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

A coalition of national arts grant makers is offering an Artist Relief Fund with unrestricted $5000 relief grants to assist artists facing dire financial emergencies due to the impact of COVID-19. The deadline to apply is August 26th. Learn more online at ARTIST RELIEF DOT ORG

Census takers are now visiting households that have not yet completed the 2020 census. If you haven’t already participated in the census – the easiest way to get it done is online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV

If you missed any of our Distance Learning Eagle News segments this spring – you can hear the Eagle News Podcast on our website at kwso dot org. Click on “Eagle News.” If you want to catch our Summer Reading stories – go to our website and click on the storybook cover.

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org