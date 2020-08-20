KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/20/20

The Warm Springs Covid-19 report for Thursday, August 20, 2020 includes all information available through August 19, 2020.
- There were 4 additional cases of Covid-19 reported on Wednesday
- 285 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
- 243 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 42 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
- 36 # of Active Cases
- 36 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
- 2493 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 31 people have been hospitalized
- 23 have been discharged from the hospital
- There have been 6 deaths due to Covid-19
