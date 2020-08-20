KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/20/20

The Warm Springs Covid-19 report for Thursday, August 20, 2020 includes all information available through August 19, 2020.

There were 4 additional cases of Covid-19 reported on Wednesday

285 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19 243 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 42 affiliated patients tested elsewhere

36 # of Active Cases

36 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

2493 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

31 people have been hospitalized

23 have been discharged from the hospital

There have been 6 deaths due to Covid-19

