KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/20/20

Sue Matters
The Warm Springs Covid-19 report for Thursday, August 20, 2020 includes all information available through August 19, 2020.

  • There were 4 additional cases of Covid-19 reported on Wednesday
  • 285 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
    • 243 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
    • 42 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
  • 36 # of Active Cases
  • 36 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
  • 2493 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 31 people have been hospitalized
  • 23 have been discharged from the hospital
  • There have been 6 deaths due to Covid-19

