KWSO FIRE UPDATE 12pm 8/20/20

A LEVEL 1 EVACUATION or PROTECTION ALERT has been issued for County Line Road on the Warm Springs Reservation due to wildfire threat is in that area. A Level 1 Alert means it would be wise to consider planning and/or packing, in the event an evacuation becomes necessary.
There are 3 active wildfires burning on the Warm Springs Reservation.
- The P-515 Fire, near North Butte, is estimated at 2,326 acres and is 0% contained.
- The Lionshead Fire is approximately 368 acres and is 0% contained and is burning in the Whitewater River Canyon on the north side of the river.
- The Quartz Butte Fire is at about 29 acres and is in mop up phase.
There are 12 crews on the fire line, 1 Helicopter, 5 Engines, 2 Water Tenders and 3 Dozers as of this morning with a total of 530 personnel assigned.
Interagency Incident Managment “NW Team 7” assumed management of the P-515 and Lionshead fires today.
