KWSO FIRE UPDATE 12pm 8/20/20

A LEVEL 1 EVACUATION or PROTECTION ALERT has been issued for County Line Road on the Warm Springs Reservation due to wildfire threat is in that area. A Level 1 Alert means it would be wise to consider planning and/or packing, in the event an evacuation becomes necessary.

There are 3 active wildfires burning on the Warm Springs Reservation.

The P-515 Fire, near North Butte, is estimated at 2,326 acres and is 0% contained.

The Lionshead Fire is approximately 368 acres and is 0% contained and is burning in the Whitewater River Canyon on the north side of the river.

The Quartz Butte Fire is at about 29 acres and is in mop up phase.

There are 12 crews on the fire line, 1 Helicopter, 5 Engines, 2 Water Tenders and 3 Dozers as of this morning with a total of 530 personnel assigned.

Interagency Incident Managment “NW Team 7” assumed management of the P-515 and Lionshead fires today.

