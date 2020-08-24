Local News

KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/24/20

There were 6 additional cases of Covid-19 reported between last Thursday (8/20/20) and Friday (8/21/20)

The Warm Springs Covid-19 report issued Monday morning, August 24, 2020 includes all information available through August 21, 2020.

  • 296 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
    • 253 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
    • 43 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
  • 34 # of Active Cases
  • 51 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
  • 2578 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 32 people have been hospitalized
  • 28 have been discharged from the hospital
  • There have been 6 deaths due to Covid-19

There are factors that increase community spread and individual risk when it comes to Covid-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Death that relate to Race & Ethnicity.

