KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/24/20

There were 6 additional cases of Covid-19 reported between last Thursday (8/20/20) and Friday (8/21/20)

The Warm Springs Covid-19 report issued Monday morning, August 24, 2020 includes all information available through August 21, 2020.

296 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19 253 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 43 affiliated patients tested elsewhere

34 # of Active Cases

51 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

2578 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

32 people have been hospitalized

28 have been discharged from the hospital

There have been 6 deaths due to Covid-19

There are factors that increase community spread and individual risk when it comes to Covid-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Death that relate to Race & Ethnicity.

Find a PDF version of this information graphic HERE

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION