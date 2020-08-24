KWSO FIRE UPDATE 9:15am 8/24/20

This is the morning fire update for the P-515 and Lionshead Fires burning on the Warm Springs Reservation. Both fires are being managed for full suppression.

Yesterday’s inversion allowed firefighters to better secure fire lines around the P-515 Fire. Crews conducted burning operations in the northeastern flank to clean unburned pockets of fuel. The swing shift continued burning operations into the night on the western perimeter of the fire.

Containment is now up to 30% on the P-515 Fire. Today, firefighters will strengthen and expand control lines on all flanks of the fire. If conditions allow, crews will burn out along the fire on the northern perimeter to help secure the line. Firefighters will continue to extinguish spot fires on the northeast of the fire.

On Sunday, crews on the Lionshead Fire prepped roads east of the fire along the J-100 and J-200 roads. Direct line was also prepped on the P-440 road. The spot fire south of the Whitewater River was actively suppressed using aerial resources. Firefighters will improve the J-200 and J-100 roads to hold the fire to the north and west of these roads today. Burning operations will connect indirect line on the southeastern flank and northern perimeter of the fire. Fire managers’ objective is to keep the main fire north of the Whitewater River to protect to water quality and fish habitat.

Cloud cover and continued smoke are forecast for today which will prevent full potential for fire behavior. Cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity are expected. Today’s inversion will last into the afternoon. Both fires may see rain showers later tonight. Firefighters may see occasional torching of trees and spotting of fires up to a quarter mile.

Road closures include the Trout Lake Road at the pavement end; Road B140 at Potter’s Pond; Road B210 and Road P-500.

All trails south of Trout Lake, west of M-120 Metolius Bench, east of Mt. Jefferson, and north of J-195 will be closed to the public. Also, Tenino Road (P-200) will be closed to the public, only fire personnel and residents are allowed on Tenino Road (P-200).

The Level 1 Evacuation (Get Ready) remains in effect for residents on Trout Lake Road east of US-26.

