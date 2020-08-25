KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/25/20

There are 3 additional cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs.
The Covid-19 Community Update report today (Tuesday, August 25, 2020) includes all information available through Monday, August 24, 2020.
- 299 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
- 254 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 45 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
- 41 # of Active Cases
- 73 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
- 2623 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 33 people have been hospitalized
- 30 have been discharged from the hospital
- There have been 6 deaths due to Covid-19
—
There are factors that increase community spread and individual risk when it comes to Covid-19 Cases. Underlying Medical Conditions means you are at higher risk for hospitalization if you contract Covid-19.
To view a PDF version of this information click HERE
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL