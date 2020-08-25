Local News

KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/25/20

There are 3 additional cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs.

The Covid-19 Community Update report today (Tuesday, August 25, 2020) includes all information available through Monday, August 24, 2020.

  • 299 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
    • 254 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
    • 45 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
  • 41 # of Active Cases
  • 73 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
  • 2623 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 33 people have been hospitalized
  • 30 have been discharged from the hospital
  • There have been 6 deaths due to Covid-19

There are factors that increase community spread and individual risk when it comes to Covid-19 Cases.  Underlying Medical Conditions means you are at higher risk for hospitalization if you contract Covid-19.

Sue Matters