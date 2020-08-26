Uncategorized

KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/26/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
26
Aug

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs over the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Community Update report today (Wednesday, August 26, 2020) includes all information available through Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

  • 299 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
    • 254 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
    • 45 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
  • 30 # of Active Cases
  • 62 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
  • 2662 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 33 people have been hospitalized
  • 32 have been discharged from the hospital
  • Sadly an additional death was reported for a total of 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

 

Sue Matters