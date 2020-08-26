KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/26/20

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs over the past 24 hours.
The Covid-19 Community Update report today (Wednesday, August 26, 2020) includes all information available through Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
- 299 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
- 254 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 45 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
- 30 # of Active Cases
- 62 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
- 2662 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 33 people have been hospitalized
- 32 have been discharged from the hospital
- Sadly an additional death was reported for a total of 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community
—
