KWSO News for Mon., Aug. 31, 2020

Firefighters continued strong efforts to contain the two fires burning on the Warm Springs reservation over the weekend. Northwest Team 7 provided this update Sunday evening on the P-515 and Lionshead Fires:

The P-515 Fire is 4,609 acres and 85% contained. The Lionshead Fire is now 7397 acres and 20% contained.

Crews battling the White River fire on Sunday found challenges with extreme drought temperatures and dry conditions. The fire has caused hundreds of residents to evacuate and had spread to 14,391 acres as of Sunday morning. It is 10% contained. No buildings have been damaged, but the fire burned right up to the foundations of some homes, the Oregonian/Oregonlive reports.

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center will be closed today for deep cleaning. You can check the ECE website for any updates.

There was 1 new case of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs as of the end of the day Thursday, according to the Covid-19 Community Update report last Friday. There have been a total of 301 Positive cases of Covid-19. 258 tests were conducted at the Health & Wellness Center, and 43 affiliated patients tested elsewhere. There were 30 active cases and 63 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health. In total, 2700 Tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center, 33 people have been hospitalized and 32 have been discharged from the hospital. There have been 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community.

In the state, COVID-19 claimed four more lives the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 458. It also noted 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases bringing the state total to 26,554.

This week we will begin student device checkout. The 509-J School District has a few reminders about this process: Devices can only be checked out to those who have completed a request through the website or via phone with school representatives. Device checkouts are by appointment only. Emails were sent and calls were made to schedule appointments. Drop-ins cannot be accommodated so if you do not have one, you should make an appointment as soon as possible. If you have been unable to complete registration for a time slot, call your school for assistance. Devices can only be checked out to students currently enrolled in the 509-j school district. If your student is new to the district, they cannot check out a device until they are enrolled. Remember that masks are mandatory in school buildings. Please maintain social distance guidelines as you arrive for your appointment.