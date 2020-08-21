KWSO News Covid-19 Update for 8/21/20

The Warm Springs Covid-19 report for Friday, August 21, 2020 includes all information available through August 20, 2020.
- There were 5 additional cases of Covid-19 reported on Thursday
- 290 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
- 248 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 42 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
- 34 # of Active Cases
- 35 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
- 2533 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 31 people have been hospitalized
- 26 have been discharged from the hospital
- There have been 6 deaths due to Covid-19
There are factors that increase community spread and individual risk when it comes to Covid-19 hospitalization and death by age.
For a downloadable PDF of this graphic CLICK HERE
