KWSO News Covid-19 Update for 8/21/20

The Warm Springs Covid-19 report for Friday, August 21, 2020 includes all information available through August 20, 2020.

There were 5 additional cases of Covid-19 reported on Thursday

290 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19 248 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 42 affiliated patients tested elsewhere

34 # of Active Cases

35 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

2533 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

31 people have been hospitalized

26 have been discharged from the hospital

There have been 6 deaths due to Covid-19

There are factors that increase community spread and individual risk when it comes to Covid-19 hospitalization and death by age.

