KWSO News Covid-19 Update for 8/21/20

The Warm Springs Covid-19 report for Friday, August 21, 2020 includes all information available through August 20, 2020.

  • There were 5 additional cases of Covid-19 reported on Thursday
  • 290 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
    • 248 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
    • 42 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
  • 34 # of Active Cases
  • 35 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
  • 2533 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 31 people have been hospitalized
  • 26 have been discharged from the hospital
  • There have been 6 deaths due to Covid-19

There are factors that increase community spread and individual risk when it comes to Covid-19 hospitalization and death by age.

