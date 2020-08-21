KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 21, 2020

Countyline Road is closed due to the Lionshead and P-515 Fires. Please avoid the area.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you are concerned that you may be symptomatic you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

If you have Covid-19, you should isolate, whether or not you have symptoms. Isolation separates people who are infected with virus from others, even in their home. If you might have been exposed to COVID-19, you should stay home. This is called quarantine. Quarantine keeps someone who might have been exposed to the virus away from others.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is open from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM Monday through Friday with services provided by appointment. Call 541-553-3205 for Intakes and Orientations, Behavioral Health Assessment, & Client Counseling Sessions. There are small group classes being held. Crisis services are 24/7 – call 541-553-1171. And for anyone needing support navigating the stress of life AND dealing with COVID-19 – the National Suicide Prevention Hotline available 24-hours a day, 7-days a week at (800) 273-8255.

Warm Springs Holistic Health reminds community members that strength training is part of a healthy lifestyle. Strength training is great for diabetes management, restful sleep and can put you in a better mood by releasing positive hormones – reducing anxiety. Learn more about strength training on the Warm Springs Holistic Health YouTube Channel

Census takers are now visiting households that have not yet completed the 2020 census. Households can continue to respond online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd. The deadline to register to vote in that election is October 13th. You can find a link to register to VOTE in Oregon at KWSO dot ORG

The Oregon Arts Commission is looking for artists to submit their qualifications for 3 projects. The three separate projects are: the Western Oregon University Welcome Center, the Western Oregon University Instructional Technology Center, and the Oregon State Treasury Resilience Building. You can see the REQUESTS FOR QUALIFICATIONS on KWSO’s website – in the News & Info tab – choose Events in the drop down menu.

The Warm Springs VFW wants to encourage local students to enter into 2 essay contests that could help fund your education. Details are available ONLINE. The link is on today’s Calendar at KWSO dot ORG

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning in September. YouthBuild will hold its next information session in person at the YouthBuild center in Sisters. To learn more call Briana at 928-274-2128. The next session is August 25th; and others will be held September 1st, 8th and 15th.

A “Resource Drive Thru Fair” will be held on Thursday September 3rd from 10am until 2pm behind the Warm Springs Community Center. You can drive thru to get the latest information on Covid-19. Pick up supplies for your student and complete your 2020 Census. A Resource Drive Thru Fair will also be held on Wednesday September 2nd from 5 unil 7 in SImnasho and on Friday September 4th from 5 til 7 in Seekseequa. You will need to remain in your vehicle and please wear a mask!

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.