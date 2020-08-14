KWSO News for Fri., Aug. 14, 2020

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs daily Covid-19 UPDATE is shifting from evening to morning starting today. This will allow for the UPDATE to capture all the prior day’s data. The repost will come out by 10am each weekday morning. As of yesterday we know there were at least of 224 positive cases with 180 individuals having recovered. The Covid-19 Response Team will meet with Tribal Council this morning to discuss the reopening of Tribal Offices next Monday. The data being collected by the contact tracers at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center indicate that the incidence of Covid-19 exposure is happening in households and at gatherings and visiting with others not from your household. Young people between the ages of 0-18 and 19-29 have been the most cases of Covid-19. You can read more about the data and coronavirus in our community in this week’s issue of the Spilyay Tymoo.

A nearly 791-acre fire has sprung up on the Oregon side of the Columbia Gorge. The Mosier Creek Fire started on a windy Wednesday afternoon with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. There are 900 people evacuated and four structures have burned. Firefighters have lined about 75 percent of the fire so far with 10 percent containment estimated. Officials say the fire is likely human caused. The Oregon Department of Forestry is in unified command with the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal. The fire is between Mosier Creek and Dry Creek one and a half miles southeast of Mosier. 381 personnel were assigned to the fire as of last night. Hotter and drier weather conditions are a concern over the coming days.

The school year will begin on Tuesday September 8th for the Jefferson County 509J school district. That includes schools in Madras, Metolious and Warm Springs. In a new post on the district’s website yesterday, Superintendent Ken Parshall provided an update.

School Supplies will be provided by the district to all students.

The website features descriptions of two return to school options. Both options for distance learning will involve special curriculum and connections to teachers and work via the internet. Comprehensive Distance Learning is the choice for families who will want their students to return to school – once that is possible. CASA Online Learning would be an option for students are self-motivated and for families who might want to keep their student home for the school year.

The district is asking families to let them know what you need for your student by going online to their Safely Returning to School Site (https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/district/returning-to-learning/) You can choose the option you want and let them know if you need a chrome book and or hotspot for your student.

If it’s easier – you can also just call 541-475-7743 and leave your name, student names and contact information so they can call you back. The deadline to respond is August 20 th which is next Thursday.

KWSO will host 509J superintendent Ken Parshall, Warm Springs K-8 Academy principal Bambi VanDyke and Madras high principal Brian Crook today at noon on our Community Talk Show. You can tune in to get the lastest and also call or text questions or comments.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education has launched a new website to provide families an online connections where they can find application forms plus access to Google Classrooms for Head Start and Early Head Start children and families. There will be up to date information and news from ECE Programs. We will have the website link posted on today’s KWSO news on our website at KWSO dot org. https://sites.google.com/wstribes.org/wsecehs/home

The Fall Season Tribal Fishery is set for the Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery. Dates are Monday August 24th thru Thursday August 27th and again Monday August 31st thru Thursday September 3rd. There will be a Compact hearing on September 3rd to consider additional fishing. For updates you can test C R I TF C to 555-888 or call the Warm Springs Fish Hotline at 541-553-2000.