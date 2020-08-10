KWSO News for Mon., Aug. 10, 2020

The Shitike Creek Crossing line replacement was completed over the weekend. A boil water notice remains in effect for the Agency area until the required samples are completed and reviewed by EPA. Water conservation efforts are still needed as water tanks recover.

The Warm Springs Water Distribution Center is closed until further notice.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs had two new cases of COVID-19 last Friday, as reported in the Community Update. Those cases brought the number of positive cases on the reservation since testing began to 205. 163 of those people recovered. There were 61 test results pending on Friday afternoon.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council has extended the tribal government closure for an additional week. The expected return to work is August 17, 2020.

The Warm Springs Police Department reported on its Facebook page on Friday that the Warm Springs Correctional Facility is currently closed due to maintenance issues. They have contracted with Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility or NORCOR, located in The Dalles. The notice reminded that in the event someone is arrested on tribal criminal charges, it will be up to the individual to provide their own transportation back home after being released from custody. No timeline was given for reopening of the Warm Springs jail.

Last week, the Warm Springs Police Department alerted community members in the Kahneeta/Wolf Point/Culpus Bridge/Charley Canyon/Schoolie/Simnasho areas, that a cougar was sighted by Kahneeta Security Officers recently. They remind you that if you encounter a cougar in the wild/residential area, you should:

Stay calm and stand your ground. Maintain direct eye contact. Pick up any children, but do so without bending down or turning your back to the cat. Back away slowly. Do not run…..running can trigger a chase response. Raise your voice and speak firmly. If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands. If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, tools, or any other item available.

Always be aware of your surroundings.