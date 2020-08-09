KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 10, 2020

The Jefferson County 509-J school district has announced they will begin Distance Learning options for at least the first 6 weeks of the school year starting Tuesday September 8th. You can learn about Comprehensive Distance Learning and Full-time Online Learning at school district’s WEBSITE

The 509J summer meal program continues weekday mornings in Madras, Metolious, and Warm Springs. The 509J website has the schedule.

Senior Lunch is today between 11am and 1pm. On the menu: Ham & Broccoli Rice Casserole with mixed salad. Meals can be picked up or delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays.. For delivery – call the Senior Program at 541-553-3313 this morning.

Tribal Government Offices are closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Tribal Council decided to postpone the reopening of offices until Monday August 17 th .

. Warm Springs Credit has their drive through and ATM lobby open weekdays 10am – 3pm is open Monday thru Friday 10am – 3pm.

Warm Springs Housing is open weekdays from 10am until 2pm.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services can be reached for anyone in need through Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

If you have Covid-19, you should isolate, whether or not you have symptoms.

Isolation separates people who are infected with virus from others, even in their home.

If you might have been exposed to COVID-19, you should stay home.

This is called quarantine. Quarantine keeps someone who might have been exposed to the virus away from others.

Warm Springs Holistic Health reminds community members you that warming up before exercise is critical in reducing injury. Some examples of things you can add to your warm up routine are: Side Shuffling, Jogging, Back Pedaling and Arm Circles. To see what dynamic warm ups looks like, check out Warm Springs Holistic Health’s YouTube Channel.

More than 1 million Oregonians who used a debit card to buy gas at Oregon ARCO and AM/PM gas stations between January 2011, and August 2013, have received a check in the mail for ninety four dollars and 42 cents ($94.42.) The checks are not a scam; they are a settlement from a class action lawsuit against BP.

The Gates Scholarship is now accepting applications for outstanding, minority, high school seniors from low-income households. The application deadline is September 15th. Learn more online at THE GATES SCHOLARHIP DOT ORG.

The Suttle Lodge, located in the Deschutes National Forest is seeking applications for their 2021 Artist in Residency program. Information and the application is available ONLINE. To learn more you can email info at the suttle lodge dot com (info@the suttlelodge.com)

Starting August 11th Census takers will be visiting households that have not yet completed the 2020 census. They will ask a few questions and document answers. Census takers will follow social distancing protocols and requirements with regard to health and safety. Until October 31, 2020, households can continue to respond online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV

