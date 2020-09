A virtual Diabetes 101 class will be offered by the Warm Springs Community Health Nutrition Department and Diabetes Program on Wednesday afternoons in October.

The online class will have 4 sessions.

Learn about What Diabetes Is and Blood Sugar Monitoring

What Diabetes Does and Keys to Control

Nutrition and Healthy Eating

Diabetes Medicine and Standards of Care to Stay Healthy

To register, call 541-553-2351.

View the downloadable class flyer HERE