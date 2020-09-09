KWSO FIRE UPDATE 9/9/20

The Pacific Northwest experienced historic fire activity over the last two days. Continued easterly winds have pushed the Lionshead Fire to grow to 105,340 acres. It has now combined with the Santiam fire (formerly the Beachie Creek Fire) for a total of more than a quarter million acres.

The Lionshead fire spread to areas around Breitenbush and Detroit Lake. The fire also crossed highway 22 in multiple places. Fire personnel coordinated with local emergency services on evacuations, providing escort for residents and campers. Crews on the Warms Springs Reservation portion of the fire took advantage of the easterly winds to prepare and strengthen indirect containment lines. On the eastern and southern flanks of the fire, crews worked to clear roads in anticipation of a return to westerly prevailing winds to prevent the fire from moving toward Warm Springs and the Metolius Basin.

Today firefighters will continue to assist with any necessary evacuations as needed. Crews will assess and provide protection to structures at risk in the Detroit area. On the west side of the crest of the cascades, fire crews will scout from the north and south to determine locations for containment lines. To the south fire crews will be looking for access in the area around Idanha and Detroit area. On the Warm Springs Reservation firefighters will continue preparing roads to be used as containment lines on the northeast and southern side of the Lionshead Fire. Air resources will be available as needed to help with containment efforts.

Temperatures will be warmer with slightly lower humidity levels than yesterday. Easterly winds will persist through most of the day, changing to southeast in the late afternoon. East winds will decrease; however, drought conditions, high temperatures and low relative humidity will contribute to continued active fire behavior.

Orders are being issued for evacuations as conditions change. Please monitor the local area sheriff’s department websites and Facebook for updates. (Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco, Linn, and Marion counties)

For public and firefighter safety, roads and trails on the southwest portion of the Warm Springs Reservation near the fires are closed to the public. Forest closures are in place for Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests. For more information about forest closures, please refer to National Forest websites.

