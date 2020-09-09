Warm Springs Nation Little League Volunteers Needed

Warm Springs Nation Little League is gearing up for the 2021 Baseball and Softball Season by recruiting community members for their local board.
Board Member Positions include:
- President
- Vice President
- Secretary
- Treasurer
- Player Agents
- Safety Officer
- Umpire in Chief
- Information Officer
- Equipment Manager
- Concession Manager
- Fundraiser Coordinator
To learn more about getting involved with Warm Springs Nation Little League – contact Edmund Francis.
HERE is a PDF version of the flyer