Warm Springs Nation Little League Volunteers Needed

Warm Springs Nation Little League is gearing up for the 2021 Baseball and Softball Season by recruiting community members for their local board.

Board Member Positions include:

President

Vice President

Secretary

Treasurer

Player Agents

Safety Officer

Umpire in Chief

Information Officer

Equipment Manager

Concession Manager

Fundraiser Coordinator

To learn more about getting involved with Warm Springs Nation Little League – contact Edmund Francis.

HERE is a PDF version of the flyer