KWSO Fire Update 9/28/20

Pacific Northwest Team 13 under Incident Commander Brian Gales has assumed management of the fire. Fire crews are completing more containment line each day and looking for ways to attack the fire more directly where conditions allow.

The tribe has begun Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) work, which will be used to guide restoration within the burn zone. Today, wildlife biologists will be conducting aerial assessments.

Structural protection crews have shifted to patrol and chipping operations in Detroit and Idanha, as well as gathering the miles of hose used during the suppression effort.

Today, wind speeds of 20-25 miles per hour are expected, with gusts of 30 to 35. This will increase fire activity, primarily consuming fuels in the interior, particularly in open areas. Crews are strategically positioned to address flareups and spot fires.

