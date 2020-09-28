KWSO Covid-19 Update 9/28/20

In the Warm Springs Community Covid-19 report for today the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 remained at 352. That is the number of positive cases since testing began. The report uses all the data available at the end of the day on Friday, September 25, 2020.

There are 15 Active Cases of Covid-19 and 8 close contacts being monitored by Public Health.

As of the end of the day Friday 3317 tests had been done at the Health & Wellness Center.

There are no pending test results as the Health & Wellness Center is now utilizing two Abbott ID Now analyzers for testing. This allows same day results and the ability to stay ahead of community spread with more random surveillance testing, with quicker results.

