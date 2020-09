When Covid-19 shortened the school year for all ages last spring, Warm Springs ECE Head Start 4 year olds never got a graduation. After some rescheduling a couple times – this Friday – Families will celebrate their children and their good work in Head Start.

Now managing distance learning at the “Big School” this will be a drive through event to keep everyone safe, but still, the marking of a milestone for these young students.

Congratulations!