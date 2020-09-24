KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 24, 2020

Native American people have called Oregon home for time immemorial. For too long we have been erased. Native peoples matter – We Count. The more we are counted the louder our voice. If you haven’t already participated in the 2020 Census – do your census today online at my 2020 census dot gov (https://my2020census.gov/) before time runs out next Wednesday.

There are “Last Chance” Census events planned to help you complete the 2020 Census if you haven’t already done so. On Tuesday there are Drive Through Events – from 11am – 1pm at the Community Center, and from 5-7pm at both Simnasho and Seekseequa. There will be people to help you complete the census, hot dogs, food boxes, census swag and the new Tribal Cares Act application will be available. Also – you can complete the census, with assistance, get a Tribal Cares Act application and grab a snack on Wednesday from 7:30am – 5pm at the Warm Springs Tribal Administration Building.

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger, for the duration of Comprehensive Distance Learning. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Kids do need to be present to get the meals. Meals are served 7:30-8:30am at Madras High School, Bridges and the Warm Springs K8 plus there are additional meal drop sites throughout the district. Check out the district WEBSITE for times and locations.

The 21st Century Community Center will be launching “virtual” tutoring services Monday thru Thursday from 3:30-7 starting September 28th. This is for all 509-J students grades K thru 12. To register call 541-475-0388.

Tribal employees are back at work however offices remain closed to walk in traffic. If you have business to conduct you should call for an appointment. Check today’s calendar at our website for a LIST of programs, staff and contact information so you know where you can call.

Warm Springs Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery between 11am and 1pm.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

A Free Music in the Park event is being held on Saturday at 11am at Sahalee Park in Madras. This is sponsored by the Door Christian Fellowship Church who asks that everyone please wear a face mask and observe social distancing protocols.

The National Day of Repentance is this Saturday. Locally there is an event at Sahalee Pavilion in Madras at 6pm. Please wear a face covering and keep socially distanced. Bring your own chairs or blankets.

A fall cardio club starts today and will be Tuesday and Thursdays from 7-8am. Meet at the Community Center Parking Lot. Covid-19 precautions will be in place. A light breakfast will be available to participants. This activity is sponsored by Papalaxsimisha and Recreation.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources is seeking input on the Integrated Resource Management Plan that is under review. You can find a link at KWSO dot ORG – just click on I R M P.

