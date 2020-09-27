KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 28, 2020

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Kids do need to be present to get the meals. Meals are served 7:30-8:30am at Madras High School, Bridges and the Warm Springs K8 plus there are additional meal drop sites throughout the district. Check out the district WEBSITE for times and locations.

Participation for everyone that is counted in the 2020 Census –translates to about three thousand dollars a year, per person, for the next 10 years. That is millions of dollars we need to recover from the wildfires and the pandemic – especially in our community which has been hard hit by both. The Census ends this Wednesday. If you haven’t participated don’t put it off Take the census today online at (https://my2020census.gov/)

There are Last Chance Census events planned to help you complete the 2020 Census if you haven’t already done so. Tomorrow there are Drive Through Events – from 11am – 1pm at the Community Center, and from 5-7pm at both Simnasho and Seekseequa. There will be people to help you complete the census, hot dogs, food boxes, census swag and the new Tribal Cares Act application will be available. Also – you can complete the census, with assistance, get a Tribal Cares Act application and grab a snack on Wednesday from 7:30am – 5pm at the Warm Springs Tribal Administration Building.

Tribal employees are back at work however offices remain closed to walk in traffic. If you have business to conduct you should call for an appointment. Check today’s calendar at our website for a LIST of programs, staff and contact information so you know where you can call.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from 11am – 1pm.

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at (http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/)

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.