KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 27, 2020

If you haven’t taken the census yet – time is running out! This Wednesday is the last day to be part of the critical 2020 census count that will affect us for 10 years. For your children… For your ancestors… make sure you are counted by doing your census online at https://my2020census.gov/

There are “Last Chance” Census events planned to help you complete the 2020 Census if you haven’t already done so. On Tuesday there are Drive Through Events – from 11am – 1pm at the Community Center, and from 5-7pm at both Simnasho and Seekseequa. There will be people to help you complete the census, hot dogs, food boxes, census swag and the new Tribal Cares Act application will be available. Also – you can complete the census, with assistance, get a Tribal Cares Act application and grab a snack on Wednesday from 7:30am – 5pm at the Warm Springs Tribal Administration Building.

A 2020 fall Season Tribal Fishery has been announced for the Columbia River Zone 6 for Commercial Gillnet Fishing. Tomorrow at 6am thru Thursday October 1st at 6pm. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line fishery regulations remain unchanged.

A fall cardio club starts this week and will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8am. Meet at the Community Center Parking Lot. Covid-19 precautions will be in place. A light breakfast will be available to participants. This activity is sponsored by Papalaxsimisha and Recreation.

People who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns may want to check with the IRS about how they may qualify for an Economic Impact Payment. The IRS has a special Non-Filers Info tool that can be used before October 15th to see if you are eligible. Learn more online – at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/economic-impact-payment-information-center-eip-eligibility-and-general-information

Warm Springs ECE has a website where you can find resources, program information and updates. You can find the site address on today’s community calendar. Bookmark the website for easy access (https://sites.google.com/wstribes.org/wsecehs/home)

First Nations Development Institute is now accepting applications for its Native Agriculture and Food Systems Scholarship Program. 20 to 25 scholarships of one thousand to fifteen hundred dollars will be awarded for the 2020 – 2021 school year. Learn more and find the online application at FIRST NATIONS DOT ORG . The Deadline to apply is October 15th.

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso@

wstribes dot org