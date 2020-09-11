KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 12, 2020

Please be safe this weekend and avoid outside activities when there are smoky conditions. Central Oregon highways are congested from fire, weekend and evacuation traffic so avoid travel if you can and if you can’t – be careful out there.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you are symptomatic or concerned you may have been exposed to Covid-19 call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees will all return to their workplaces this coming Monday (9/14/20) There will still be Covid-19 precautions in place so you should probably call or email to check and see if you need to set up an appointment to do business.

To vote in the November 3rd General Election in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by October 13th. To register you can visit KWSO dot org and click on the voter registration link

A Virtual Diabetes 101 class for people with diabetes and family members will be held on Wednesdays in October. To sign up for this online class – call 541-553-2351.

COCC GED classes for fall term will begin September 14th with student registration. Due to Covid-19 classes will be offered through a combination of remote and online instruction. Essentials of Math class will be Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and Essential Communication will be Monday and Wednesday afternoons. For more information on registering – visit KWSO dot org and choose events and opportunities in the News and Info drop down menu.

There are 2020 Census fun run – walks being hosted by the Papalaxsimisha and The Traditional Foods & Exercise program on Wednesday September 16th in Warm Springs, Thursday the 17th in Seekseequa and Friday the 18th at Simnasho. There will be a 1 mile walk/run and a 5K walk/run. Register online – find the link on today’s community calendar at KWSO dot ORG https://forms.gle/rj6xyUqAUkucbaZa9.

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning this month. YouthBuild will hold their last information session on September 15th at their office in Sisters. To learn more call Briana at 928-274-2128.

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd. The deadline to register to vote in that election is October 13th. You can find a link to register to VOTE in Oregon at KWSO dot ORG

Next Friday September 18th a sign will be placed on Highway 26 in Madras designating the highway for Missing in Action and Prisoners of War. Signage will be placed along the highway across the entire state. Oregon is first in the Nation to recognize MIA’s and POW’s in this way. There will be a presentation on the 18th at 10am at City Hall prior to the sign installation.

There is a national Day of Repentance Saturday September 26th. Locally there is an event at Sahalee Pavilion in Madras at 6pm. Please wear a face covering and keep socially distanced. Bring your own chairs or blankets.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.