KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep 24, 2020

Oregon’s history has always included Native People and we will be here in the Future. Make sure you are counted in the 2020 Census. Next Wednesday is the last day! Call your aunties, elders, and cousins. Take the census online today at (https://my2020census.gov/)

Please remember that Tribal employees are back at work however offices remain closed to walk in traffic. If you have business to conduct you should call for an appointment. Check today’s calendar at our website for a LIST of programs, staff and contact information so you know where you can call.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned that you may have been exposed to Covid-19 call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Warm Springs Public Health is offering Drive-up Flu shot clinics Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 1:30-3:20, at the Agency Longhouse parking lot in the COVID testing waiting area. This will be happening through the end of October. The flu shot clinic will run very similar to the drive up Covid-19 testing but you’ll get a shot instead of a nasal swab.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. They are open 8am to 5pm Monday thru Friday. Appointments required. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy Families. If you are in need of help with your student’s tech for distance learning – there is someone in the community room from 7:30am to 7:30pm today and all next week. You can call the school with questions too – 541-553-1128.

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd. The deadline to register to vote in that election is October 13th. You can find a link to register to VOTE in Oregon at KWSO dot ORG

The 21st Century Community Center will be launching “virtual” tutoring services Monday thru Thursday from 3:30-7 starting September 28th. This is for all 509-J students grades K thru 12. To register call 541-475-0388.

All wood cutting activities are suspended due to a total shutdown of the forest due to level 4 Industrial Fire precaution levels on the Warm Springs Reservation. No new wood cutting permits will be issued at this time. The issuing of bough permits is also postponed until fire danger levels improve.

A Free Music in the Park event is being held on Saturday at 11am at Sahalee Park in Madras. This is sponsored by the Door Christian Fellowship Church who asks that everyone please wear a face mask and observe social distancing protocols.

The National Day of Repentance is this Saturday. Locally there is an event at Sahalee Pavilion in Madras at 6pm. Please wear a face covering and keep socially distanced. Bring your own chairs or blankets.

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org