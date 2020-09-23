KWSO FIRE UPDATE 9/23/20

The Lionshead Fire is listed at 203,685 acres today with 15% Containment. There are a total of 1,425 personnel assigned to this fire. The Lionshead fire was started by lightning on the evening of 8/16/20.

Low fire behavior is expected today even with stronger winds leading up to a predicted rain event. Southwest winds will build over the ridges prior to rain in early evening. The increased winds pose a hazard along road corridors and the fireline due to the possibility of falling fire-weakened trees. Hazard tree removal work along roads and constructed fireline will be affected by increasing winds. Wind can also reveal smokes that need more attention along the fire edge.

For the northern edge of the fire on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation more progress was made yesterday connecting existing roads with dozer and hand line. Previous burnouts look secure. Progress was made in the Badger Butte area, although several days of hard work will be required to close a gap in constructed line.

From the northeast corner, going south, the fire in patrol status with mop up operations still identifying some heat. There is some chipping operations continuing.

On the southeast perimeter, the fireline has been secured from Jefferson Lake west to the lava rock area. Much of the rest of the perimeter to the South has the fire checked along the road system.

The structure group continues their work in Detroit, Idanha, New Idanha, and Breitenbush securing line and mopping up.

Crews are working on the Northern edge of the perimeter, to the west of the Warm Springs Reservation boundary, are securing spot fires and improving indirect fireline.

Air operations flew 14 hours yesterday and will continue similar efforts today as weather and flight conditions allow.

Roads and trails near the fire remain closed for public safety. The 12 Road will remain closed to the public for the near future. This includes roads and trails on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring lands adjacent to the fire and a 40-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail between Santiam Pass and Olallie Lake. Forest closures are in place for Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests: Deschutes NF Alerts Willamette NF Alerts Mt. Hood NF Alerts.

There will be a virtual community fire information meeting tonight, September 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., PDT. An update on the status of the fire will be provided by fire managers and cooperating agencies. The meeting can be viewed via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/LionsheadFire/ or Zoom at https://usfs.zoomgov.com/j/1606494587. You can listen to the meeting, live, on 91.9 FM KWSO.