KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 22, 2020

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger, for the duration of Comprehensive Distance Learning. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Kids do need to be present to get the meals. Meals will be served 7:30-8:30am at Madras High School by the gym entrance, at the Bridges Parking Lot and at the Warm Springs K8 by bus drop off.

In Warm Springs additional Drop Locations are:

In Wolfe Point from 6:30-6:45

At the Tenino Apartments at Elk Loop and Kalama Lane from 6:50-7:05am

In Upper Dry Creek at the north end of Tommie Street from 7-7:15

At the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets from 7-7:15

In the Trailer Court at Little Oitz and Kuckup from 7:15-7:30

At Crestview and Sunnyside Drives in Sunnyside from 7:30-7:45

In Simnasho from 7:45-8am

By the Greeley Heights Community Building from 7:45-8

At Poosh and West Hills Drive in West Hills from 8:05-8:30

By the Sidwalter Fire Hall from 8:30-8:45

And at the Seekseequa fire hall from 8:30-8:45

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

Warm Springs Public Health is offering Drive-up Flu shot clinics Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 1:30-3:20, at the Agency Longhouse parking lot in the COVID testing waiting area. This will be happening through the end of October. The flu shot clinic will run very similar to the drive up Covid-19 testing but you’ll get a shot instead of a nasal swab.

To register for COCC GED classes for this fall term you need to register by today. Due to Covid-19 classes will be offered through a combination of remote and online instruction. Essentials of Math class will be Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and Essential Communication will be Monday and Wednesday afternoons. For more information on registering – visit KWSO dot org and choose events and opportunities in the News and Info drop down menu. Warm Springs students should check on their eligibility for the Future Ready grant to assist with costs. email Deanna Fender at D Fender at C O I C dot org (dfender@coic.org) to learn more.

The Museum at Warm Springs reopens today with Covid-19 Protocols in place.

The 21st Century Community Center will be launching “virtual” tutoring services Monday thru Thursday from 3:30-7 starting September 28th. This is for all 509-J students grades K thru 12. To register call 541-475-0388.

Off Reservation seasons and regulations have been passed for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members. Current Seasons for Off-Reservation are: Pronghorn Antelope thru October 31st, Archery Deer and Elk thru October 2nd, Off Rez Buck Deer Rifle thru October 31st, Early Elk (Cow & Spike) thru October 16th, Bighorn & Sheep Hunts thru November 30th. You can learn more by logging on to the TRIBAL HUNTING WEBSITE. Hunters will need to create a login or new hunters will need to register for an account. For assistance you can email wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org or call 541-553-2001 during business hours.

For news and useful information with a local lens – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.