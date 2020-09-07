KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 8, 2020

Tribal Government Employees are phasing back into working however to prevent the spread of Covid-19 there remains limited access to most offices. To conduct business, please make contact to set up and appointment. Check out today’s community calendar for a list of names, numbers and emails for program contact people ( TRIBAL CONTACT INFO )

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds residents who have their trash pick up on Mondays – that due to the labor day holiday – trash pick up will be on Tuesday this week Please set totes out at the end of driveways and check on elders and disabled family and neighbors if they need help with their totes.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

If you have a child who is 5 years old and you haven’t yet registered them for Kindergarten at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy yet – please visit the school office today to get them signed up. Office hours are 8am – 4pm.

This week in the 509J school district they will be doing orientations on the technology, introductions with teachers and classroom peers, and community/culture building in schools and classrooms. Daily instruction on grade level and secondary course learning targets and learning standards will begin next Monday.

Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy students can see their teachers and pick up school supplies today in a drive through event. Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students can drive thru from 9 til 10am. 3rd grade is scheduled for 10 to 11am. 4th Grade is next from 11am to noon. 5th grade is 12 to 1 – – 6th grade is 1 until 2 – – 7th grade is 2 to 3 – – and 8th grade is 3 – 4 pm. This is a drive thru event with Covid-19 precautions. Families need to stay in their vehicle and everyone is asked to wear a mask.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

