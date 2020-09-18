KWSO Covid-19 Update for 9/18/20

There were three (3) additional cases of Covid-19 reported between the end of the day Wednesday, September 16, 2020 and the end of the day yesterday, Thursday, September 17, 2020.
- 336 Positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since testing began
- 21 Current Active Cases of Covid-19
- 15 close contacts being monitored by Public Health
- 3067 tests have been done
- 38 people have been hospitalized
- 37 have been discharged from the hospital
- There have been 9 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community
As you can see in the chart below – the 5 Day Average Positivity Rate has seen some increase in the community. This week there has been 14 new positive cases.
Whether this is a result of folks letting their guard down over the Labor Day weekend or since then with gatherings or traveling – it is critical that everyone discipline themselves to follow all Covid-19 protocols.
For our youth to get back to in-person school, for businesses to be able to return to regular operations, for families to be able to travel and visit grandparents in other communities – we all have to do everything we can to lessen the opportunities for Covid-19 to spread.
