KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 19, 2020

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you also need to quarantine yourself for 14 days and watch for any symptoms.

To register for COCC GED classes for this fall term you need to register by Tuesday. Due to Covid-19 classes will be offered through a combination of remote and online instruction. Essentials of Math class will be Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and Essential Communication will be Monday and Wednesday afternoons. HERE is more information on registering. Warm Springs students should check on their eligibility for the Future Ready grant to assist with costs. email Deanna Fender at D Fender at C O I C dot org (dfender@coic.org) to learn more.

The 21st Century Community Center will be launching “virtual” tutoring services Monday thru Thursday from 3:30-7 starting September 28th. This is for all 509-J students grades K thru 12. To register call 541-475-0388.

A Columbia River Tribal Commercial Gillnet Fishery for all of Zone 6 has been approved for Monday September 21st at 6am thru Friday September 25th at 6. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line fishery regulations remain unchanged. For updated information – call the fishing hotline at 541-553-2000

Warm Springs ECE has a website where you can find resources, program information and updates. You can find the site address on today’s community calendar. Bookmark the website for easy access.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is looking for volunteer members of their board. If you have question or for more information contact League President Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856. There is a meeting set on Monday at 6pm.

All wood cutting activities are suspended due to a total shutdown of the forest due to level 4 Industrial Fire precaution levels on the Warm Springs Reservation. No new wood cutting permits will be issued at this time. The issuing of bough permits is also postponed until fire danger levels improve.

