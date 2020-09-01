KWSO FIRE UPDATE 9/1/20

Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 2nd, Eric Knerr’s Type 2 Incident Management Team (IMT), Northwest Team 7, will transition management of the fire to incoming Type 2 IMT, Northwest Team 10, managed by Incident Commander Alan Lawson.

The P-515 Fire is 4,609 acres and 92% contained. Securing of the fire perimeter continued, with interior mop up ongoing with removal of equipment and resources from the fire line that are no longer needed.

The Lionshead Fire is now 7,965 acres and 25% contained. Active fire behavior to the west and southwest occurred yesterday. Air resources have continued to be engaged on the northwest and southwest portion of the fire. Firefighters are extending the fire lines and working to secure these sections. Along the eastern flank, crews continue to secure and improve fire lines.

Temperatures are expected to warm up over the next couple days. Abundant dry fuels, difficult terrain and persistent burning conditions are expected with aggressive rates of spread.

To ensure everyone’s safety road closures continue for

County Line Road at pavement end;

Road B140 at Potter’s Pond;

Road B210 and Road P-500.

All trails south of Trout Lake, west of M-120 Metolious Bench, east of Mt. Jefferson, and north of J-195 will be closed to the public.

Tenino Road (P-200) is closed to the public, with only fire personnel and residents are allowed.

BIG THANKS to NW Team 7’s Public Information Team for all your assistance in sharing information with the Warm Springs Community!

To read today’s full morning briefing click HERE

For the latest fire map – click HERE