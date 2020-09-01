KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/1/20

There were no additional cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs from testing yesterday (Monday, August 31, 2020).
The Covid-19 Community Update report today (Tuesday, September 1, 2020) includes all information available through Monday, August 31, 2020.
- 307 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
- 264 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 43 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
- 26 # of Active Cases
- 38 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
- 2777 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 34 people have been hospitalized
- 32 have been discharged from the hospital
- There have been 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community
