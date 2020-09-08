KWSO FIRE UPDATE 9/8/20

PNW 3, Type 1 Incident Management Team took command of the Lionshead Fire this morning at 6am following heavy winds and active burning on Monday (9/7/20).

Winds, smoke and blowing dust from easterly strong winds grounded aircraft and the heavier fuels of Mt Jefferson, south of Shitike Creek – saw the fire run 4 miles in less than 2 hours, crossing onto the Willamette National Forest in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness. The fire continued to burn actiely through the night, spreading west to near Idanha and the community of Breitenbush.

Today, the strong east winds and continued low humidity will contribute to fire spread further to the west. Firefighters will be shifted as needed to areas where they can safely and effectively work to slow the fire’s spread.

The Red Flag Warning continues throughout today for gusty winds and low relative humidity. East winds are expected to be strongest early in the day, then gradually subside.

You can read the full morning report HERE

See the latest Fire Map HERE