KWSO News Covid-19 Updatge 9/8/20

An additional 4 cases of Covid-19 were reported for Warm Springs this morning (Tuesday, September 8, 2020).

The Covid-19 Community Update report today accounts for all test results received as of last Friday, September 4, 2020.

315 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19 272 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 43 affiliated patients tested elsewhere

20 # of Active Cases

35 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

2894 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

34 people have been hospitalized

33 have been discharged from the hospital

There have been 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

Warm Springs Tribal Council today met and approved the Covid-19 Response Team recommendation for maintaining 50% of employees in Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices this week. Employees who worked last week will continue this week. The Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team will meet with Tribal Council again to discuss whether additional employees will return to the workplace next week.

Tribal offices remain closed to walk in traffic. If you have business to conduct you should call for an appointment. HERE is a list of programs, staff and contact information so you know where you can call.

