KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/11/20

There were no additional cases of Covid-19 reported in today’s Covid-19 Community Update The data includes all test results received as of the end of the day yesterday, Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Sadly there has been an additional death due to Covid-19.

316 -Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19 272 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 44 affiliated patients tested elsewhere

10 – # of Active Cases

25 – # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

2980 – Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

35 people have been hospitalized

34 have been discharged from the hospital

There have been 8 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

—

The Covid-19 Response Team recommended and Tribal Council concurred for the return of 100% of Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees to the workplace on Monday, September 14, 2020. There will still be Covid-19 precautions in place so anyone with business to conduct with Tribal Programs should probably call or email to check and see if you need to set up an appointment.

—

