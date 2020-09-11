KWSO FIRE UPDATE 9/11/20

Crews working the eastern side of The Lionshead Fire located on the Warm Springs Reservation, continued to make great progress widening containment lines with strategic firing operations yesterday. Securing the eastern edges of the fire is critical in long term containment of the fire with the changing of the wind pattern to an easterly flow. Air resources supported the crews all day with fire-retardant, insuring to keep the eastern edge of the fire anchored in place. Hand-crews and dozers worked tirelessly continuing to construct line on the north and south boundaries of the fire. Strategies are being discussed on containment options to be used to go west over the crest of the cascades. West of the Warm Springs Reservation boundary the fire continues to grow, challenging firefighters with complex terrain and difficult access.

Today firefighters will continue hardening containment, keeping close watch on the fire as the winds return to the westerly flow. Handline and dozer line will continue to be put in where needed, laying hose lays and mopping up areas along control lines that have heat. Crews will watch for any spot fires that may come from the change in winds or fire growth outside the fire area.

Air resources are available to help the firefighters on the ground but will be dependent on visibility due to smoke. Pockets of unburned fuels within the fire have potential to torch and put up large columns of smoke.

On the most southern flank, crews will continue to insert hose lays in areas inaccessible by fire engines to support the southern fire boundary. South of Mt. Jefferson there are unburned pockets of forest that have potential to burn if ground fire finds its way into the area.

West of the reservation boundary firefighters will continue to scout for possible southern containment locations. On the north side of the fire, firefighters will continue to work their way through the area, although active fire and hazards in the burned area make accessing infrastructure treacherous.

There are currently no orders for evacuation on the reservation. The Oregon Office of Emergency Management has created an interactive database to help provide the most up to date information on evacuation statewide. https://www.oregon.gov/oem/emops/Pages/RAPTOR.aspx

Closures: Trout Lake Road at pavement end; Road B140 at Potter’s Pond; Road B210 and Road P-500. All trails south of Trout Lake, west of M-120 Metolius Bench, east of Mt. Jefferson, and north of J-195 will be closed to the public. Tenino Road (P-200) is closed to the public, with only fire personnel and residents are allowed. For public and firefighter safety, roads and trails on the southwest portion of the Warm Springs Reservation near the fires are closed to the public.

Forest closures are in place for Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the P-515, Lionshead & Beachie Creek Fire.

Wildfires are a No Drone Zone.

Weather and Fire Behavior: West to northwest winds are expected today, 6-10 mph with gust up to 15 mph. The easterly transport winds are carrying over smoke to Central and Eastern Oregon not only from the Lionshead Fire but also from the Beachie Creek and Riverside Fires. Temperatures will be in the mid 70-80’s with very low relative humidity. Extreme drought and dry fuels continue give the east side of the crest equal potential for extreme fire behavior.

