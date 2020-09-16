Local News

KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/16/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
16
Sep

There were nine (9) additional cases of Covid-19 reported between the end of the day Monday,  September 14, 2020 and the end of the day yesterday, Tuesday,  September 15, 2020.

  • 330 -Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
    • 284 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
    • 46 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
  • 16 – # of Active Cases
  • 9 – # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
  • 3002 – Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 37 people have been hospitalized
  • 36 have been discharged from the hospital
  • There have been 9 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

It is imperative that everyone continue to take all precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.  Please continue to socially distance from others who do not live in your household.  Get Togethers, whether small are large, create opportunities for coronavirus to spread.

Please wear a face covering, wash your hands frequently, disinfect hard surfaces often.

Stay Safe – Be Well

