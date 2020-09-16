KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/16/20

There were nine (9) additional cases of Covid-19 reported between the end of the day Monday, September 14, 2020 and the end of the day yesterday, Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
- 330 -Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
- 284 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 46 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
- 16 – # of Active Cases
- 9 – # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
- 3002 – Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 37 people have been hospitalized
- 36 have been discharged from the hospital
- There have been 9 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community
—
It is imperative that everyone continue to take all precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Please continue to socially distance from others who do not live in your household. Get Togethers, whether small are large, create opportunities for coronavirus to spread.
Please wear a face covering, wash your hands frequently, disinfect hard surfaces often.
Stay Safe – Be Well
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL