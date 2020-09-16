KWSO FIRE UPDATE 9/16/20

Yesterday, additional fire line along the east/southeastern portion of the fire was declared contained. When fire line is called “contained,” it means control line has been established which can reasonably be expected to stop the fire’s spread. Strategic firing operations off the B-200 Road and dozer line on the Warm Springs Reservation last night were very successful, helping to secure the northeastern flank of the fire. This area was patrolled overnight and no spot fires were detected across the containment line.

Lionshead and Riverside Fire managers continued to coordinate their strategies for connecting road systems east from the Mt. Hood and from the west from the Reservation.

Today, aviation assets will likely be grounded by smoke again today, but firefighting efforts are on a positive trajectory. To the northeast, crews will continue to extend the containment line established over the last few days on the Reservation, bringing it westward towards the Mt. Hood National Forest. Firefighters expect to be able to use the B-260 Road for containment, south of the B-180 – which was originally planned for burnout operations. This means fewer acres impacted by burnout operations.

As weather and expected precipitation continue to mitigate fire behavior, firefighters will have more opportunities to safely “go direct,” digging fire line along the fire’s edge instead of building “indirect line” away from the fire’s perimeter.

Fire managers will continue to coordinate closely with the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs and with personnel on neighboring incidents on firefighting efforts. Later this week, Pacific Northwest Team 3 will be transferring command of the Lionshead Fire to Rocky Mountain Team 1.

A Level 2 Evacuation “Get Set” Notice is still in place for Sidwalter, including Miller Flat. The Level 1 “Be Ready” Notice has been adjusted and is now in place for 0.5 miles east of Hwy 26, between mile markers 91.5 and 99, and 0.5 miles east and west of the highway between markers 99 and 100. These levels will be adjusted and updates can be found on the Warm Springs Police Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WarmSpringsPoliceDepartment/.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Well over one million acres are currently experiencing fire in the Pacific Northwest, mostly in large timber through the Cascades. The scale of this situation means that full perimeter containment or control will take time and help from seasonal weather. Lower temperatures, lighter winds, and higher humidity has aided firefighting efforts. Today conditions will be very similar to yesterday, with light variable winds, temperatures in the upper 60s and mid-70s, and 30 – 35% relative humidity. Fire activity should be moderated today across most of the fire and some rain is still expected Thursday.

Closures: Roads and trails on the southwest portion of the Warm Springs Reservation near the fires remain closed to the public for safety. Forest closures are still in place for Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests:

