KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 9/2/20

There were 3 more cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs as of yesterday (Tuesday, September 1, 2020).

The Covid-19 Community Update report today (Wednesday, September, 2020) reports

310 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19 267 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 43 affiliated patients tested elsewhere

15 # of Active Cases

42 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

2813 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

34 people have been hospitalized

33 have been discharged from the hospital

There have been 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

