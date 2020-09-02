Local News

KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 9/2/20

Sue Matters
There were 3 more cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs as of yesterday (Tuesday, September 1, 2020).

The Covid-19 Community Update report today (Wednesday, September, 2020) reports

  •  310 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
    • 267 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
    • 43 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
  • 15 # of Active Cases
  • 42 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
  • 2813 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 34 people have been hospitalized
  • 33 have been discharged from the hospital
  • There have been 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

Sue Matters