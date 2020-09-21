KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/21/20

There were three (3) additional cases of Covid-19 reported between the end of the day Thursday, September 17, 2020 and the end of the day Friday, September 18, 2020.
- 339 Positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since testing began
- 17 Current Active Cases of Covid-19
- 6 close contacts being monitored by Public Health
- 3100 tests have been done
- 38 people have been hospitalized
- 37 have been discharged from the hospital
- There have been 9 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community
