KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 21, 2020

The Lionshead fire was mapped at 198,763 acres yesterday with an estimated Containment of 10%. Air Operations Active were possible over the weekend with Favorable Weather Conditions.

On the northeast portion of the fire, steep, rugged terrain and snags are present in the Badger Butte area. Crews continue to work along that northern edge pushing westward with direct line work to contain the fire spread to the north. The eastern fire perimeter is secure, but crews will continue to mop up and patrol for hotspots to achieve full containment.

On the southeast perimeter, working west from north of Jefferson Lake, the fireline has been secured west to the lava rock fields. On the west side, a combination of hand and dozer line is being constructed using the Whitewater Fire burn scar as an anchor point and tying into Highway 22. Line construction will continue as terrain allows with the primary focus will be in the areas of Idanha, New Idanha, Detroit, South Detroit, and private lands to the south of the fire. Structure protection will continue in these areas.

Evacuation Level notices were dropped on the Warm Springs Reservation as well as for the Camp Sherman Area. With additional smoke in the air this morning around the region – motorists are reminded to reduce speed where visibility is impaired, make sure you have your headlights on so others can more clearly see you, and be cautious around areas where firefighters are access roads to the fire line.

The availability of coronavirus testing in Oregon decreased last week due to the massive wildfires and the hazardous air quality that stretched across the state. Many outdoor testing sites in Oregon and the state’s laboratory that processes and holds tests were closed last week. Despite this, officials said Friday that data continues to show a decline in the rate of COVID-19 transmission in the state.

Last Friday’s Warm Springs Covid-19 report – there were three (3) additional cases of Covid-19 reported between the end of the day last Wednesday to end of the day last Thursday.

336 Positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since testing began with 21 Current Active Cases of Covid-19 and 15 close contacts being monitored by Public Health.

This past Friday – veterans – veterans groups and community members gathered together at Madras City Hall for a dedication of new signage designating Highway 26 as a POW/MIA Memorial Highway from Seaside to Vale. Last Friday was National POW/MIA Recognition Day honoring POWs, MIAs and their families. The purpose of the POW/MIA Memorial Highway is to honor Oregon’s nearly 1,000 Prisoners of War (POWs) of whom almost 200 died in captivity, 135 civilians (later designated as veterans) who became POWs during World War II, and 1,000 (999 Veterans, 1 Civilian) Oregonians who still remain Missing in Action (MIA) or “Unaccounted-For” from World War I to the Vietnam War.