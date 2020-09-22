KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/22/20

There was one additional case of Covid-19 reported between the end of the day Friday, September 18, 2020 and the end of the day Monday, September 21, 2020.
- 340 Positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since testing began
- 20 Current Active Cases of Covid-19
- 6 close contacts being monitored by Public Health
- 3139 tests have been done
- 39 people have been hospitalized
- 37 have been discharged from the hospital
- There have been 9 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL