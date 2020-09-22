Local News

KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/22/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
There was one additional case of Covid-19 reported between the end of the day Friday, September 18, 2020 and the end of the day Monday, September 21, 2020.

  • 340 Positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since testing began
  • 20 Current Active Cases of Covid-19
  • 6 close contacts being monitored by Public Health
  • 3139 tests have been done
  • 39 people have been hospitalized
  • 37 have been discharged from the hospital
  • There have been 9 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

