KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/22/20

There was one additional case of Covid-19 reported between the end of the day Friday, September 18, 2020 and the end of the day Monday, September 21, 2020.

340 Positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since testing began

20 Current Active Cases of Covid-19

6 close contacts being monitored by Public Health

3139 tests have been done

39 people have been hospitalized

37 have been discharged from the hospital

There have been 9 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

