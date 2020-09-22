KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 23, 2020

We are a week away from the end of the census count and if you haven’t yet participated – please make sure you and your family are counted in! Each count adds to funding for public schools, lunch programs, health care & roads infrastructure. Take the Census today at (https://my2020census.gov/)

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger, for the duration of Comprehensive Distance Learning. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Kids do need to be present to get the meals. Meals will be served 7:30-8:30am at Madras High School by the gym entrance, at the Bridges Parking Lot and at the Warm Springs K8 by bus drop off. Additional Drop sites around the district can be found on the 509j website.

Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy Families – – If you are in need of help with your student’s tech for distance learning – there is someone in the community room from 7:30am to 7:30pm today and all next week. You can call the school with questions too – 541-553-1128.

Warm Springs Public Health is offering Drive-up Flu shot clinics Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 1:30-3:20, at the Agency Longhouse parking lot in the COVID testing waiting area. This will be happening through the end of October. The flu shot clinic will run very similar to the drive up Covid-19 testing but you’ll get a shot instead of a nasal swab.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out today. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at (https://wsnews.org/)

A Virtual Diabetes 101 class for people with diabetes and family members will be held on Wednesdays in October. To sign up for this online class – call 541-553-2351.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources is seeking input on the Integrated Resource Management Plan that is under review. You can find a link at KWSO dot ORG – just click on I R M P.

First Nations Development Institute is now accepting applications for its Native Agriculture and Food Systems Scholarship Program. 20 to 25 scholarships of one thousand to fifteen hundred dollars will be awarded for the 2020 – 2021 school year. Learn more and find the online application at FIRST NATIONS DOT ORG . The Deadline to apply is October 15th.

Warm Springs Head Start will hold their Head Start Graduation for friends who have moved on to the big school, this Friday from 9:30-10:30. Cars will enter by the longhouse and drive through the back of the parking lot to alongside the curb outside A Pod. This will be a drive through, socially distanced event and everyone is asked to wear a mask.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.