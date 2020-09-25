Local News, Uncategorized

KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/25/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
25
Sep

2 additional cases of Covid-19 are reported in today’s Warm Springs Community Covid-19 report with data collected through the end of the day Thursday, September 24, 2020.

  • 352 Positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since testing began
  • 29 Current Active Cases of Covid-19
  • 9 close contacts being monitored by Public Health
  • 3281 tests have been done
  • 0 people are hospitalized
  • There have been 9 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

 

 

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

Sue Matters