KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/25/20

2 additional cases of Covid-19 are reported in today’s Warm Springs Community Covid-19 report with data collected through the end of the day Thursday, September 24, 2020.
- 352 Positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since testing began
- 29 Current Active Cases of Covid-19
- 9 close contacts being monitored by Public Health
- 3281 tests have been done
- 0 people are hospitalized
- There have been 9 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community
