KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/25/20

2 additional cases of Covid-19 are reported in today’s Warm Springs Community Covid-19 report with data collected through the end of the day Thursday, September 24, 2020.

352 Positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since testing began

29 Current Active Cases of Covid-19

9 close contacts being monitored by Public Health

3281 tests have been done

0 people are hospitalized

There have been 9 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION