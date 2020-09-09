KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/9/20

One additional case of Covid-19 was reported in Warm Springs between Monday and Tuesday this week.
Today’s Covid-19 Community Update includes all test results received as of the end of the day yesterday, Tuesday, September, 9, 2020.
- 316 -Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
- 272 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 44 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
- 12 – # of Active Cases
- 20 – # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
- 2934 – Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 35 people have been hospitalized
- 34 have been discharged from the hospital
- There have been 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community
