KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/9/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
One additional case of Covid-19 was reported in Warm Springs between Monday and Tuesday this week.

Today’s Covid-19 Community Update includes all test results received as of the end of the day yesterday, Tuesday, September, 9, 2020.

  •  316 -Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
    • 272 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
    • 44 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
  • 12 – # of Active Cases
  • 20 – # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
  • 2934 – Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 35 people have been hospitalized
  • 34 have been discharged from the hospital
  • There have been 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

 

Sue Matters