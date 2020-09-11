ADVISORY from the Warm Springs IHS Clinic

Temporary Clinic Operation Changes Due to Smoke Causing Hazardous Air Quality affecting the Warm Springs Clinic Outdoor COVID Testing Area

Until the air quality decreases below hazardous levels the following Testing restrictions are in place

Testing for routine surveillance or patients without symptomsis on hold

Any patient with COVID or Respiratory symptomsmay come in for assessment

Pharmacy, lab, and scheduled appointments are continuing as normal. Instructions will be provided by staff when you present for your scheduled appointment or medication pick up.

You can access real time air quality monitoring at the clinic and Natural Resources HERE

There is a lot of Smoke and Ash today. It is due in part from shifting wind and also from all the back burn work of firefighters to strengthen fire lines.

The poor air quality means you should avoid spending time outdoors.

Folks with respiratory issues especially should take care and remain indoors.

—

Due to the poor air quality the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center has closed their child care program and employees will be leaving at 1pm.

—

Additionally there is poor visibility for driving.

We also have our usual increase in traffic for the weekend plus extra traffic from people evacuating Clackamas County and other Willamette Valley Communities. The passes over the Cascades from Central Oregon to Eugene and Salem remain closed due to the Wildfire as well as from south of Chemult to Roseburg. That is also increasing traffic on Highway 26 through Government Camp.

UPDATE: Warm Springs Police advise motorists on Highway 26 and Highway 3 – reduce your speed and keep your headlights on due to limited visibility. Additional traffic and the smoky conditions is make for hazardous travel. The north end of the reservation is covered in thick smoke and additionally Highway 3 has seen cattle along the road. Avoid travel if you can, Reduce your speed and keep your lights on if you must be on the road.

You can check https://www.tripcheck.com/ for road information.

For all those reasons – avoid driving, if you are able, and if not – use extreme caution.

Stay Safe Out There!