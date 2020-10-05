Community Calendar for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2020

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

The Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program is now accepting applications thru October 31st. You can pick up a paper copy of the form at the Tribal Administration Building and the Family Resource Center. There are drop boxes at those locations, as well. You can also download an application at Warm Springs dash NSN dot GOV (https://warmsprings-nsn.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Final-Oct-Cares-Act-application.pdf ) . For questions or to return an application you can email cares@wstribes.org

A virtual fitness challenge for October, called “A Step in the Right Direction” invites participants to record daily steps via Fitbit, pedometer or phone. Individuals and Teams of 4 can take part. They will be using the honor system for reporting and there will be prizes. For more details, email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy language classes are still taking signups from interested students. Ichishkin, Kiksht and Numu are all being offered. Forms are available and can be dropped off at the Culture & Heritage building. Families can do one form for all their students. If you have questions call the language program at 541-553-3290.

Warm Springs Public Health are offering Flu shots this week between 10am – 3pm at the Family Resource Center. Also there are drive thru flu shot clinics Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 1:30-3:30, plus Thursday 4-6pm at the Agency Longhouse parking lot.

Women’s Talking Circle is this evening from 7-8pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Jaylyn Suppah. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

It’s hunting season on and off the Warm Springs Reservation. Please remember your tags and ID when you are hunting. Be aware of area closures to hunting due to wildfire. If you need assistance with getting your online Tribal Tag email wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org or call 541-553-2001 during business hours. You can read more about hunting season on the Spilyay Tymoo’s WEBSITE at WS News dot ORG.

